Canada

Canada should be part of talks involving Ukraine security after war: Joly

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she wants Canadians to play a role in keeping the peace in Ukraine after Russia’s war ends.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to hold talks with Russian officials on how to end the war, which started with Moscow’s 2014 invasion and escalated to a full-scale war almost three years ago.

Joly says Canada continues to ask the U.S. to include Ukraine in those talks, after Washington suggested Ukraine will lose territory and cannot be part of the NATO military alliance.

Joly is wrapping up visits to France, Germany and Belgium that she says have been focused on defending Canadian jobs and shoring up Canada’s defence, as the U.S. threatens allies with tariffs and with ending some military co-operation.

She says that while Europeans are receptive to the idea of closer ties with Canada, many are unaware of the extent to which the Trump administration is challenging Canada’s economy.

Joly is heading to South Africa for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, where she will try to determine how Canada’s position chairing the G7 might reflect the priorities of the larger G20 group.

Joly says the conflict in Ukraine can’t end on terms that allow Russia to further destabilize Europe, and Canada wants to help ensure a lasting peace after Washington sent mixed messages on whether U.S. troops might help enforce a peace deal.

“We want to be part of these conversations regarding security guarantees,” Joly told a virtual news conference from Brussels this morning.

“We want to be part of conversations linked to more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

