Traffic

Monday night crash sends 1 to hospital, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 9:19 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police at the scene at Chief Peguis Trail and Henderson Highway, where a single-vehicle crash took place Monday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene at Chief Peguis Trail and Henderson Highway, where a single-vehicle crash took place Monday night. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police are urging drivers to avoid the area of Chief Peguis Trail and Henderson Highway Tuesday morning, in the aftermath of a crash that sent one person to hospital late Monday.

A police spokesperson told Global Winnipeg officers were called to the single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. While police didn’t have any updates on the person’s condition, officers have remained at the scene and Chief Peguis remains closed at Henderson in all directions.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba blizzard caused chaos on highways: RCMP'
Manitoba blizzard caused chaos on highways: RCMP
