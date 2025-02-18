Monday night crash sends 1 to hospital, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are urging drivers to avoid the area of Chief Peguis Trail and Henderson Highway Tuesday morning, in the aftermath of a crash that sent one person to hospital late Monday.
A police spokesperson told Global Winnipeg officers were called to the single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. While police didn’t have any updates on the person’s condition, officers have remained at the scene and Chief Peguis remains closed at Henderson in all directions.
