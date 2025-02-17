Suspects sought in $2,400 B.C. fragrance theft

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Richmond, B.C., are searching for seven suspects in an alleged retail theft of fragrances worth more than $2,400.

RCMP say the theft took place on Nov. 11 of last year, when the seven men reportedly entered a store in the 3800 block of Steveston Highway.

The person who reported the crime to police told investigators that the suspects entered and left the store within one minute, targeting only fragrances in the makeup department during the theft.

Officers attending the scene say the suspects got away before police arrived.

Police describe all seven suspects as Middle Eastern men between 16 and 20 years old, and several of them were wearing dark hoodies and facial coverings.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on the case to contact police.