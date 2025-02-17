Menu

Canada

B.C.’s 3rd oldest municipality finally gets its own mailing address

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'North Cowichan mailing address changes'
North Cowichan mailing address changes
Residents in North Cowichan will soon be able to receive mail addresses to where they actually live. Canada Post has always recognized the area as part of Duncan but that's soon changing. Kylie Stanton has more.
People who live in one of British Columbia’s oldest municipalities will soon be able to actually use the community’s name in their mailing address.

North Cowichan is one of the province’s oldest municipalities, founded in 1873. But in 1912, the City of Duncan, the area’s urban core, broke off and incorporated as its own municipality.

And while Duncan is just 1/100th the physical size of North Cowichan, Canada Post has always recognized it as the municipality for mail sent to the area.

“It’s a big deal,” North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas told Global News.

“We are the third oldest municipality in British Columbia, yet throughout our history the majority of our residents have used Duncan as their mailing address.”

That will change on March 17, when Canada Post will begin recognizing North Cowichan as the official municipality in the mailing address for residents.

Douglas said the municipality has been advocating for the change for years.

“A lot of folks have found it frustrating over the years that they live in North Cowichan, they pay taxes in North Cowichan, but they continue to have to use Duncan as their mailing address,” he said.

The postal service is in the process of notifying residents of the change and will continue to recognize Duncan as a secondary address, to ensure nothing addressed to older addresses gets lost.

