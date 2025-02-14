Fellow Alberta cabinet minister calls for LaGrange to be removed amid health scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange is facing a renewed call to step down over allegations of high-level corruption in health contracts — but this time the call is coming from one of her own cabinet colleagues.

Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie, in a memo this week obtained and reported on by CBC, says LaGrange and the top civil servant in health, Andre Tremblay, should be moved to other jobs while the scandal is investigated.

Guthrie’s email, reportedly sent to his cabinet colleagues Thursday, said the gravity of the allegations requires Tremblay to be moved, LaGrange shifted to another cabinet portfolio and for the RCMP to be notified if there are potential concerns of criminal behaviour.

The Canadian Press has not seen Guthrie’s email but has asked Premier Danielle Smith’s office about it. Global News has also not seen it.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement Friday, Smith’s office does not challenge the veracity of the memo but backs LaGrange.

“I have full confidence in the health minister to continue her important work in refocusing and reforming our health system,” the premier’s statement says.

Smith’s government and Alberta’s auditor general are investigating the allegations, which centre around a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed this week by the former head of Alberta Health Services, Athana Mentzelopoulos.

Mentzelopoulos, in her statement of claim, alleges LaGrange fought and ultimately fired her after she balked at signing off on excessively lucrative contracts between the government and private surgery clinics.

She also alleges government interference and conflicts of interest in contracts awarded to medical supply company MHCare.

1:46 Alberta government looks to recoup $80M from children’s medicine shipment

The company was awarded a $70-million deal in 2022 to secure children’s pain medication from Turkey, but the government only received 30 per cent of the order and Alberta Health Services stopped using the medication over safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple cabinet ministers, including Guthrie, have said they accepted luxury box suite tickets to Edmonton Oilers playoff games courtesy of MHCare and its CEO, Sam Mraiche.

View image in full screen Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, front second left, and B.C. Premier David Eby, front right, watch the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers play Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Vancouver on May 10, 2024. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

Lawyers for MHCare have rejected the allegations made against the company and Mraiche.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mentzelopoulos’s claims have not been tested in court.

Reached for comment Friday, LaGrange’s spokesperson Jessi Rampton said the minister had no comment and referred to a previous statement LaGrange issued this week in which she said many of the allegations are false while others needed to be looked into.

The nature of the internal government investigation is unclear.

On Friday, Smith announced that a top bureaucrat has been tasked with hiring an outside firm to investigate the matter “independently of government.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith added that they are working “to ensure there are no conflicts between these investigations and those who have been named in the accusations.”

Smith’s spokesperson Sam Blackett did not immediately respond to questions about whether the scope of the investigation has changed. Earlier this week, Rampton said the government was hiring a third party to investigate but said the investigation was to be overseen by the government.

Critics, including the Opposition NDP, have called for LaGrange to be fired.

1:58 Alberta NDP demands investigation into allegations of widespread corruption in health contracts

They have also pointed out that it would be improper for the government to oversee an investigation given Mentzelopoulos has accused both Tremblay and LaGrange in her statement of claim of interfering with her work and getting her fired.

While serving as LaGrange’s top civil servant in the health ministry, Tremblay is also the head of Alberta Health Services, which is charged with delivering front-line care.

Story continues below advertisement

That job was the one Mentzelopoulos was fired from on Jan. 8, allegedly against the will of the AHS board of directors. Three weeks after she was fired, the board was fired and Tremblay was appointed the sole board member.

Three other cabinet ministers who faced questions from reporters earlier this week all said they supported LaGrange staying in the health role while the allegations are reviewed.