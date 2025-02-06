Allegations of corruption in Alberta health contracts has NDP demanding investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is calling for four investigations and for Premier Danielle Smith to answer questions on what he calls unprecedented allegations of high-level corruption into medical purchases and surgery contracts.

Nenshi says the premier, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Andre Tremblay, the head of the day-to-day running of the health system, must all step down while investigators, including the RCMP, get to the bottom of the scandal.

Nenshi made the remarks following a report by the Globe and Mail citing a letter from a lawyer for Athana Mentzelopoulos, who was fired last month as CEO of Alberta Health Services.

Athana Mentzelopoulos was the president and CEO of Alberta Health Services from December 2023 to January 2025. Credit: Alberta Medical Association

The letter accuses the United Conservative Party government of wide-ranging corruption, including inflating contracts for private surgery providers, conflicts of interest and firing Mentzelopoulos because she tried to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie said on Thursday he has recently commenced an examination of the procurement and contracting processes at the department of health and Alberta Health Services.

“At this time, the examination pertains to chartered surgical facilities, medication (ibuprofen or acetaminophen), and COVID-19 personal protection equipment.”

The Auditor General said the examination is looking at the effectiveness of management and control processes—including governance and oversight—ensuring value for Albertans while addressing concerns or allegations related to contracting and potential conflicts of interest.

“If necessary, the examination may extend to other organizations,” his news release said.

Alberta Health Services said in a statement it was doing an internal review.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can confirm that AHS is conducting a review of our procurement procedures and processes related to the matters raised by the former CEO, and in the interim, we have paused the awarding of any contracts involving the parties that are involved in that review,” the health agency said Thursday afternoon.

AHS added until that internal review and the Auditor General’s review have been completed, it would not be commenting further.

2:09 Concerns raised about Alberta health executive’s ouster amid contracts probe

The Ministry of Health issued a statement saying the recent personnel and board changes at Alberta Health Services were part of a planned Feb. 1 transition of AHS into a service provider under the newly constituted Acute Care Alberta agency.

“As to the allegations made by the outgoing CEO, Alberta Health Services is reviewing them, but the interpretation that her termination was due to AHS’s review of certain procurement decisions are false. We understand that AHS has been reviewing these procurement decisions and processes and that work will continue until it is completed,” a spokesperson for LaGrange said.

Story continues below advertisement

The health ministry said it welcomed the Auditor General to review whether AHS procurement practices were properly followed in these matters and will fully cooperate with that office as they do so.

“Until these reviews are completed, we will not be commenting further on this matter as it is an ongoing AHS Human Resource issue and a review by an independent officer of the Legislature.”

Neither Global News or The Canadian Press has read the letter, but Nenshi says he has seen relevant parts.

— More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko and Morgan Black, Global News