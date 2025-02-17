Ontario votes: Party leaders set to clash in major televised debate

Send this page to someone via email

The leaders of Ontario’s four major political parties are set to meet on stage again Monday night for the second and final televised debate of the campaign.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Leader Mike Schreiner will debate one another during the 90-minute event.

The debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown live on all partner television channels, including Global News.

It will be moderated by CBC’s David Common, with additional questions asked by Global’s Colin D’Mello and CTV’s Siobhan Morris.

The debate marks the second of two clashes between the party leaders on the election campaign trail.

On Friday, all four travelled to North Bay, Ont., for an all-party debate on issues facing voters in northern Ontario.

Local problems were raised, like the danger of driving on northern highways in the winter and the addiction crisis gripping many northern cities. Ford’s housing record was also heavily focused upon by his opponents.

“Where are the homes, Doug? Because they’re not in our communities,” Stiles said during the debate. “They’re not in northern communities. They’re not anywhere in Ontario right now. He has not done a dang thing about it. That is the truth.”

When Ford was asked to talk about housing, he said his government had cut red tape and regulations, and removed HST from purpose-built rental housing. But he spent most of his time criticizing the others’ housing records and plans.

He slammed Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie’s record as mayor of Mississauga, Ont., but she disputed his statements.

“Premier, you know, you talk a good tale and you sound kind of folksy and charming, but none of what you’re saying is actually true,” she said.

The debate saw all three leaders attack Ford, who fought back with promises to protect the economy if tariffs hit. Polling over the opening of the campaign has shown the PC leader comfortably in front of his rivals.

With the halfway point of the winter snap election campaign already in the rearview mirror, Monday’s televised debate is a key chance for the parties to make their pitch to voters. The debate is set to be carried on most major TV and radio networks, as well as online, increasing its reach.

While Ford and Schreiner contested the last election, the current campaign is Crombie and Stiles’ first — with both hoping to make a positive impression on voters.

Election day is Feb. 27.