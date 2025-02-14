Menu

Crime

Former BC Conservative candidate believes her car was intentionally set on fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Nanaimo RCMP shared this photo of Gwen O'Mahonys car on fire. She said she believes the incident was targeted.
Nanaimo RCMP shared this photo of Gwen O'Mahony's car on fire. Nanaimo RCMP
A former BC Conservative candidate says her car was intentionally set on fire outside her home.

Gwen O’Mahony ran for the BC Conservatives in the riding of Nanaimo-Lantzville in 2024.

Recently, she had been speaking out against issues including safe supply, harm reduction and church arsons. She said she believes this incident was targeted.

“I literally was talking about [how] devastating arson has been in these communities where churches have been burned down and to the Christian community,” O’Mahony said.

“Then a few hours later, my car now is destroyed by fire.”

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed they were called to the fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The back tire and passenger side door of the Fiat were damaged in the blaze.

O’Mahony said she no longer feels safe in her community and if police do not make any arrests she will consider moving.

Nanaimo RCMP said the investigation continues.

Any motorist who was parked near the intersection of Dufferin Crescent and/or on Summerhill Place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. is asked to review their dash camera footage.

Anything suspicious that was filmed during that time can be reported to the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line (250) 754-2345, file #2050-4083.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

