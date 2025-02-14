Small earthquake shakes parts of Greater Victoria Thursday

Some residents in Greater Victoria felt a small earthquake on Thursday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the quake happened just before 10 p.m. between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
It was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake at a depth of 40 kilometres.
Trending Now
Residents in Victoria, Oak Bay and Saanich reported feeling some shaking.
Emergency Management BC said there were no damage or injury reports and none were expected.
Comments