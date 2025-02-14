Small earthquake shakes parts of Greater Victoria Thursday

See more sharing options

Some residents in Greater Victoria felt a small earthquake on Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the quake happened just before 10 p.m. between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash.

It was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Residents in Victoria, Oak Bay and Saanich reported feeling some shaking.

Emergency Management BC said there were no damage or injury reports and none were expected.