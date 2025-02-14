Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Small earthquake shakes parts of Greater Victoria Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 12:36 pm
1 min read
Driftwood is piled up along Long Beach, in the Pacific Rim National Park on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. View image in full screen
Driftwood is piled up along Long Beach, in the Pacific Rim National Park on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick
Some residents in Greater Victoria felt a small earthquake on Thursday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the quake happened just before 10 p.m. between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash.

It was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Trending Now

Residents in Victoria, Oak Bay and Saanich reported feeling some shaking.

Emergency Management BC said there were no damage or injury reports and none were expected.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

