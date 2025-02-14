Shoppers Foundation pledges $10M to Manitoba MMIWG2S+ fund

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s MMIWG2S+ Healing and Empowerment Endowment Fund is receiving $10 million in funding thanks to a charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart, the province announced Friday.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine said the funding from the Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health is an example of a corporation committing to reconciliation.

“Every one of us has a role to play in building a better future for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit peoples in our province,” Fontaine said in a release.

“That includes all levels of government, non-profit and for-profit organizations, and even individual Manitobans.

“This significant contribution from Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health is an example of how corporations can answer the call to this work — by actioning their commitment to reconciliation with real, tangible supports to community, families and survivors.”

The fund, part of Manitoba’s provincial strategy to protect and empower Indigenous women and girls (Mino’Ayaawag Ikwewag: All Women Doing Well), was launched last year with money managed by the Winnipeg Foundation, aimed at providing support and healing for MMIWG2S+ families.

Shoppers Drug Mart president Jeff Leger said in a statement that the funds make up the largest single donation from the foundation.

“This agreement is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to furthering equity and ensuring the well-being of women across Canada,” he said.

“Thanks to the leadership of the government of Manitoba, we are proud to contribute to the work of Mino’Ayaawak Ikwewag and to the sustained healing and empowerment for Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit peoples across the province.”