Roads closed, homes evacuated due to huge water main break in New Westminster

A water main break in New Westminster, B.C., has forced about 50 residents to leave their homes.

East Columbia Street is closed between McBride Boulevard and Richmond Street, with huge pools of water completely blocking Columbia Street between Richmond and Front streets.

Some residents on Francis Way have been forced from their homes as a precaution.

The New Westminster Fire Department confirmed that water poured into lobbies, destroyed cars in parkades, and ruined storage lockers.

Traffic is being detoured westbound between Braid and Brunette streets and crews are at the scene trying to stop the leak.

There are also some power outages in the area and those could last a few days while the repairs are made.

Some water did get into the long-term care home in the area but it has been mitigated and remains operational.

The water main break happened around 2 a.m. on Friday.

More to come.