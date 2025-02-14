Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Roads closed, homes evacuated due to huge water main break in New Westminster

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Water main break in New Westminster closes roads'
Water main break in New Westminster closes roads
A water main break in New Westminster early Friday morning has left the area without power, some homes evacuated and roads closed.
A water main break in New Westminster, B.C., has forced about 50 residents to leave their homes.

East Columbia Street is closed between McBride Boulevard and Richmond Street, with huge pools of water completely blocking Columbia Street between Richmond and Front streets.

Some residents on Francis Way have been forced from their homes as a precaution.

The New Westminster Fire Department confirmed that water poured into lobbies, destroyed cars in parkades, and ruined storage lockers.

Traffic is being detoured westbound between Braid and Brunette streets and crews are at the scene trying to stop the leak.

There are also some power outages in the area and those could last a few days while the repairs are made.

Some water did get into the long-term care home in the area but it has been mitigated and remains operational.

The water main break happened around 2 a.m. on Friday.

More to come.

