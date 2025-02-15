‘We are very disheartened’: Toronto tiny home builder fights to keep shelters for unhoused residents

Send this page to someone via email

With Toronto facing a homelessness crisis and shelter beds in short supply, Ryan Donais started Tiny Tiny Homes, a non-profit building small, heated shelters for those living outside.

Donais wanted to help people survive the winter, but the city recently sent him a cease-and-desist letter, ordering the removal of his non-profit housing.

Five of those units now sit in St. James Park, offering warmth and security to those with nowhere else to go.

But now, the City of Toronto is demanding the shelters be taken down.

“We were disheartened to hear about the City’s letter,” Donais said. “There’s not enough available beds, so we’re disappointed to be asked t0 remove these units from city property.”

Each structure is equipped with a bed, a table, a sink and a furnace. The goal, Donais said, is to provide a safer alternative to tent encampments while people wait for more permanent housing.

“These aren’t a solution to the housing crisis, but they add beds to the system, so people aren’t sleeping in extreme temperatures,” he said. “And for the people who live in them, it’s life-changing. They’re doing better, they’re healthier, they have dignity.”

Coun. Alejandro Bravo says it is crucial to support those in the community like Donais, who are trying to provide temporary solutions. “We should work with those in the community who are coming forward with that support,” she said.

“The most important thing here is that this is a not-for-profit response to an emergency that’s not just in Toronto but all across Canada,” Bravo added.

The city, however, says the homes violate bylaws prohibiting structures in public parks. In a statement, spokesperson Russell Baker said they also pose potential safety risks and interfere with outreach efforts.

“Structures are not permitted in any City parks or on right of way, such as sidewalks. The structures also interfere with the public’s ability to use the park,” said Baker.

“If the steps outlined to the business owner are not taken, the city will consider next steps as appropriate,” the statement further read.

Despite the order, Donais said city officials have since reached out and agreed to meet with him to discuss possible solutions.

“They responded promptly to our letter, and for now, there will be no immediate action in St. James Park,” Donais said. “We appreciate the city opening up a form of communication with us.”

He hopes they can find a temporary location where the homes can be placed legally.

“Nobody should be living in a park. We just want to get people off the streets and into something safer. We’re willing to work with the city to make it happen.”

'People's lives are a stake'

For Donais, this work is extremely crucial.

“I consider myself a caring individual,” he said. “But not a long time ago, in another life, I had hard times too. I’m empathetic to what these people are going through because I know how quickly life can turn upside down.”

He believes stable shelter is the first step toward rebuilding a life.

“Imagine needing to get your mental health better, but you can’t even sleep at night,” Donais said. “These homes give people a chance to rest, to feel safe.”

The City of Toronto says it is working to expand its shelter system and affordable housing programs, with plans to build 20 new shelters by 2033.

However, Donais believes immediate action is needed for those who don’t have time to wait.

“We’re just trying to help,” he said. “We’re trying to get people out of the cold.”

For now, the future of Tiny Tiny Homes remains uncertain, but Donais isn’t giving up.