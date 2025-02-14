This Igloo cooler can sever fingers, Health Canada warns in recall

Send this page to someone via email

One million Igloo coolers are being recalled in Canada and the United States after reports of severe injuries, including fingertip amputations, caused by a faulty tow handle that can pinch fingers.

While no injuries have been reported in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported 12 cases, including amputations, bone fractures and lacerations.

Health Canada emphasized that even without Canadian injury reports, the hazard remains significant and consumers should take action now.

“The tow handle of the coolers can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards,” Health Canada warned in its recall notice posted on Thursday.

This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. Health Canada

This recall affects Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers made before January 2024.

You can find the date code on the bottom of the cooler; it’s stamped in a circular pattern, with an arrow pointing to the month and the last two digits of the year it was manufactured.

These coolers feature a tow handle and have the “IGLOO” logo on the side.

They were sold in a variety of body and lid colour combinations.

If you own one, check the model number on the labels attached to the side or bottom to see if yours is included in the recall. You can find details on the affected products on the government of Canada website.

The company reported that about 47,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, 1,060,000 were sold in the United States and 23,000 were sold in Mexico.

The affected products were sold from May 2019 to February 2025.

Consumers can register for the recall online or contact Texas-based Igloo at 888-943-5182 or by email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com to request a handle replacement.

In a statement, Igloo said it was recalling the coolers and providing free replacement handles “with consumer safety as our top priority.”

The company added that “through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards.”

— with files from The Associated Press