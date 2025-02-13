Trudeau congratulates Syria’s interim leader, despite terrorist listing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Syria’s interim president today, despite him leading a group Canada still designates as a terrorist organization.
Ahmed al-Sharaa leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group Canada has listed as a terrorist organization since 2013.
That group, often called HTS, toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad last December, ending a brutal dictatorship that was supported by the Russian government.
Get daily National news
Al-Sharaa now leads the country and has hinted at aiming for a multicultural society, despite pledging for years to install an Islamic theocracy.
Trudeau’s office says he spoke today with Al-Sharaa, and “offered congratulations on the success of ending the Assad regime.”
The Prime Minister’s Office has been asked whether Canada plans to remove HTS from the terror listing.
Comments