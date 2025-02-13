Menu

Canada

Trudeau congratulates Syria’s interim leader, despite terrorist listing

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'American diplomat meets with new Syrian leader'
American diplomat meets with new Syrian leader
RELATED: American diplomat meets with new Syrian leader – Dec 20, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Syria’s interim president today, despite him leading a group Canada still designates as a terrorist organization.

Ahmed al-Sharaa leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group Canada has listed as a terrorist organization since 2013.

That group, often called HTS, toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad last December, ending a brutal dictatorship that was supported by the Russian government.

Al-Sharaa now leads the country and has hinted at aiming for a multicultural society, despite pledging for years to install an Islamic theocracy.

Click to play video: 'Traces of normal life return to Syria, one week after the fall of the Assad regime'
Traces of normal life return to Syria, one week after the fall of the Assad regime
Trudeau’s office says he spoke today with Al-Sharaa, and “offered congratulations on the success of ending the Assad regime.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister’s Office has been asked whether Canada plans to remove HTS from the terror listing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

