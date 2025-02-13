Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Economy

B.C. LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 4:58 pm
1 min read
A sign is seen outside a LifeLabs location in North Vancouver B.C., on October 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign is seen outside a LifeLabs location in North Vancouver B.C., on October 22, 2021. DD THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Unionized workers at LifeLabs in British Columbia have issued 72-hour strike notice.

The union says the move follows months of negotiations with the company, which it claims is refusing to raise wages to match the cost of living or to deal with “chronic understaffing.”

“LifeLabs workers receive 4-16 per cent below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet,” B.C. General Employees Union president Paul Finch said in a media release.

“Now that LifeLabs is owned by Quest Diagnostics, a billion-dollar U.S. health giant – we are fighting against an American for-profit model of healthcare and its impacts on workers.”

In an email, a spokesperson for LifeLabs said the company is committed to reaching a negotiated deal.

“Our highest priority is to ensure continuity of care for the people of British Columbia, who rely on us for their testing needs,” the company said.

“As a designated essential service, LifeLabs will continue to operate. However, some LifeLabs locations may be subject to rotating temporary closures.”

LifeLabs urged customers to visit is website for updated closure information.

LifeLabs workers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action in November. They have been without a contract since April 1 last year.

Global News is seeking comment from LifeLabs and the Ministry of Health.

 

