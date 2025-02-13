Meghan Markle surprises her kids with a quintessential Canadian treat

Send this page to someone via email

Meghan Markle is back home in California after a few whirlwind days at the Invictus Games in B.C. and she brought back some sweet and quintessentially Canadian edible souvenirs for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to enjoy.

Markle, who returned to Instagram in early 2025 after a five-year hiatus, shared a snap of a kid-friendly spread of food to her story Wednesday, including a small box of Tim Hortons Timbits, what appears to be fudge in the shape of mountain peaks and chunky chocolate and cashew bear claws.

View image in full screen @meghan / Instagram

“A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!” the Duchess of Sussex captioned the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Also spotted in the photo was an Invictus Games logo macaron, a crocheted Yeti and some personalized green jerseys, featuring the kids’ names, given to Markle and husband Prince Harry from Team Nigeria during a USA vs. Nigeria wheelchair basketball game.

View image in full screen Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex poses with a member of Team Nigeria at the USA vs. Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Pool Play at Vancouver Convention Centre on Feb. 9, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images

Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People that the duchess was thrilled to accept the custom gift. “We did one for him and one for M and for the kids,” he told the outlet. “They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Markle has made her way back home to Montecito, Calif., to be with her kids while Harry stays in Canada to show his support for the Invictus athletes and their families.

Markle’s been using her Instagram account to promote her husband’s passion project, an adaptive sports competition for injured service member and veterans, which he founded in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let the games begin! Get ready for a week of heart, hope, and heroes in action,” she captioned a reel earlier this week, kicking off the start of the 2025 Invictus Games. “Join us in cheering loudly and proudly to show just how much these competitors and their families mean to us.”

The Invictus Games are being held until Feb. 16, with competitors from 23 countries taking part.

It will be Canada’s second time hosting the event — after Toronto in 2017 — but it is the first Invictus Games involving winter adaptive sports such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling.

View image in full screen The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration at the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler on Feb. 10, 2025. Aaron Chown / PA Images via Getty Images

“For these individuals, for the challenges they have overcome, to be amongst team members again … wearing their flag on their chest or on their arm, coming out into a stadium full of tens of thousands of people cheering for them,” Prince Harry told a crowd in Vancouver last November. “You need to understand what that means to them, because that can be a life-altering moment.”