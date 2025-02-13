Viral Valentine: Brandon police get clicks with video plea to turn in criminal exes

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon, Man., police put out a video urging jilted lovers to call tattle on their exes and send them to the “Crowbar Hotel” — complete with free transportation.

The video had been played half a million times by noon on Thursday and starts with an officer in a holding cell area.

“Hey Brandon! Do you have an ex romantic partner that constantly brags about getting away with crimes, maybe misses court, has a warrant or two? You want to do something special for them for Valentine’s Day? If so, give us a call,” the officer says.

The video cuts to a 911 dispatch room where the officer jokes that “operators are standing by” to take tips and “luxury transportation” will be provided to take criminal exes to their very own “private suite” at the Crowbar Hotel — a cell sprinkled with red and pink hearts.

Sgt. Dana McCallum says the video was inspired by social media content created by other police services to “humanize our officers” with light-hearted humour.

“The post wasn’t to encourage people to call in tips — reporting criminal activity is something we hope happens every day — but rather to engage the public in a relatable and entertaining way,” McCallum says.