Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Viral Valentine: Brandon police get clicks with video plea to turn in criminal exes

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brandon police have an unusual offer for Valentine’s Day'
Brandon police have an unusual offer for Valentine’s Day
WATCH: Brandon Police Service went viral with a cheeky Valentine's video urging jilted lovers to call the cops on their criminal ex for a stay in a private suite at the Crowbar Hotel.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Brandon, Man., police put out a video urging jilted lovers to call tattle on their exes and send them to the “Crowbar Hotel” — complete with free transportation.

The video had been played half a million times by noon on Thursday and starts with an officer in a holding cell area.

“Hey Brandon! Do you have an ex romantic partner that constantly brags about getting away with crimes, maybe misses court, has a warrant or two? You want to do something special for them for Valentine’s Day? If so, give us a call,” the officer says.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The video cuts to a 911 dispatch room where the officer jokes that “operators are standing by” to take tips and “luxury transportation” will be provided to take criminal exes to their very own “private suite” at the Crowbar Hotel — a cell sprinkled with red and pink hearts.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Dana McCallum says the video was inspired by social media content created by other police services to “humanize our officers” with light-hearted humour.

“The post wasn’t to encourage people to call in tips — reporting criminal activity is something we hope happens every day — but rather to engage the public in a relatable and entertaining way,” McCallum says.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices