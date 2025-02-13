Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia capital plan: New public housing units to nearly double across province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised as many seniors struggling due to affordability crisis in N.S.'
Concerns raised as many seniors struggling due to affordability crisis in N.S.
RELATED: While housing availability is top of mind for many Nova Scotians, seniors face additional affordability concerns due to being on fixed incomes. As Megan King reports, a shortage of public housing for those in need means many seniors feel left behind and broken. – Oct 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s capital plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year nearly doubles the number of new public housing units planned in the province.

Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc says the $2.4-billion plan announced today includes 242 new public housing units at a cost of $136.4 million.

That’s in addition to the 222 housing units and 51 modular units that were announced over the past 18 months — the first investments in public housing in the province in 30 years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Finance Minister John Lohr says the provincial wait-list for public housing, which is well over 7,000 people, is the main reason why the government is building more units.

There’s no word on when the newly announced housing will be completed, but officials say the final set of units that were announced in September 2023 are slated to be completed in 2028.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The capital plan also includes $1.4 billion for health, with $750.9 million earmarked for hospital projects in Halifax and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices