Nova Scotia capital plan: New public housing units to nearly double across province

Nova Scotia’s capital plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year nearly doubles the number of new public housing units planned in the province.

Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc says the $2.4-billion plan announced today includes 242 new public housing units at a cost of $136.4 million.

That’s in addition to the 222 housing units and 51 modular units that were announced over the past 18 months — the first investments in public housing in the province in 30 years.

Finance Minister John Lohr says the provincial wait-list for public housing, which is well over 7,000 people, is the main reason why the government is building more units.

There’s no word on when the newly announced housing will be completed, but officials say the final set of units that were announced in September 2023 are slated to be completed in 2028.

The capital plan also includes $1.4 billion for health, with $750.9 million earmarked for hospital projects in Halifax and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.