Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in armed gas station robberies

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify a group of masked men linked to a pair of armed gas station robberies last week.

Police were called to a Teulon-area gas station at 2:30 a.m. Friday, where they learned a group of four men — armed with weapons including a baseball bat and a handgun — had demanded cash and cigarettes, fleeing the scene in a dark blue C300 Mercedes-Benz.

Two nights later, a gas station at Swan Lake First Nation was also robbed, with suspects meeting the same description and a dark blue Mercedes used as a getaway vehicle.

View image in full screen Manitoba RCMP are looking for these men and this vehicle in connection with two gas station robberies. Manitoba RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP detachment at 204-467-5591, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-836-2630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

