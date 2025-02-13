Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in armed gas station robberies

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify a group of masked men linked to a pair of armed gas station robberies last week.
Police were called to a Teulon-area gas station at 2:30 a.m. Friday, where they learned a group of four men — armed with weapons including a baseball bat and a handgun — had demanded cash and cigarettes, fleeing the scene in a dark blue C300 Mercedes-Benz.
Two nights later, a gas station at Swan Lake First Nation was also robbed, with suspects meeting the same description and a dark blue Mercedes used as a getaway vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP detachment at 204-467-5591, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-836-2630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
