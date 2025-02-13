Mini Ritz crackers are being pulled off shelves in Canada. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Christie brand Original Mini Ritz Crackers are being recalled across Canada due to an undeclared allergen.

The recall, issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Tuesday, warned that the product may contain milk, which is not listed on the label, posing a potential risk to those with allergies.

“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA warned.

The recalled crackers have a printed UPC of “0 66721 02774 0” and one of three best-by dates on the packaging: Jan. 22, 23 or 24, 2025.

This recall was triggered by the company. So far there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The CFIA said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.