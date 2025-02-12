Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney addresses Trump, Canada’s economy in Kelowna

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 8:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney draws large crowd in Kelowna'
Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney draws large crowd in Kelowna
One of the top candidates to become the next federal Liberal leader is back in B.C. for a number of campaign stops - one of them in Kelowna. As Victoria Femia reports, Mark Carney drew loud applause for his promise to stand firm against threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Federal Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney drew hundreds in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, promising economic improvements and standing firm against the U.S.

“A lot of what I’ve talked about has to do with the economy. It’s part of why I put my hand up initially — it’s the challenges from the Americans who have made it more acute,” said Carney.

The former Bank of Canada governor unveiled a five-step plan, including a balanced budget in three years, middle-class tax cuts, increased building, and ramped-up international and national trade.

“America is not Canada, and Canada will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form,” said Carney.

Carney addressed President Donald Trump’s plan to make Canada the 51st state as well as his ongoing tariff threats.

“We’ll negotiate when it’s time to negotiate with the Americans when they’re serious, when they want to come to the table for the whole thing,” said Carney.

“But we’re not going to wait for that and we’re going to focus, if I’m elected, on building this economy from the Okanagan up.”

According to Leger’s latest federal polling, Mark Carney leads potential successors to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 37 per cent, followed by Chrystia Freeland at 12 per cent and Karina Gould at 3 per cent.

The poll suggests that having Carney as the Liberal leader could improve the party’s electoral chances.

The gap between the Conservatives and Liberal leads is also closing, with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ahead by just nine points, compared to an 18-point lead over the Liberals in the last poll.

Click to play video: '‘We must be masters in our own home’: Carney warns Canada amid looming trade war with U.S.'
‘We must be masters in our own home’: Carney warns Canada amid looming trade war with U.S.
