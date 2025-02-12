ASIRT investigating after Calgary police dog bites a child

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate after a child was bitten by a police dog on Wednesday afternoon in the community of Erin Woods.
ASIRT said the incident happened about 2:55 p.m. and the police dog was on duty at the time.
Officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle and were in the process of searching for a suspect.
ASIRT said the child, described as a young girl, was in a field that was part of the search area.
The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Due to the traumatic nature of this incident, ASIRT said, the Calgary Police Service is providing support to the child and her family and will fully cooperate with the investigation.
