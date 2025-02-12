Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating after Calgary police dog bites a child

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigating after Calgary police dog bites child'
ASIRT investigating after Calgary police dog bites child
WATCH: The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a Calgary police service dog bit a child during a search for a suspect. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate after a child was bitten by a police dog on Wednesday afternoon in the community of Erin Woods.

ASIRT said the incident happened about 2:55 p.m. and the police dog was on duty at the time.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police officers were searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation on Wednesday when a young girl was bitten by a police dog. View image in full screen
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said police officers were searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation on Wednesday when a young girl was bitten by a police dog. Global News

Officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle and were in the process of searching for a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

ASIRT said the child, described as a young girl, was in a field that was part of the search area.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

ASIRT said a young girl was bitten by a police dog on Wednesday afternoon as officers were searching a field for the suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation. View image in full screen
ASIRT said a young girl was bitten by a police dog on Wednesday afternoon as officers were searching a field for the suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation. Global News

Due to the traumatic nature of this incident, ASIRT said, the Calgary Police Service is providing support to the child and her family and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government reviewing how ASIRT and the Crown prosecute police officers'
Alberta government reviewing how ASIRT and the Crown prosecute police officers

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices