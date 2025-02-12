Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe talks tariffs at the White House

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s premiers were headed to the White House Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisers, as Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada will not strike first in a tariff battle with the United States.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe was one of 13 in Washington. But as he makes his trip south, people in the province are becoming fed up with the tariff talk.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more on Moe’s visit and what it will mean for the province.

