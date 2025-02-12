Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe talks tariffs at the White House

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 7:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe talks tariffs at the White House'
Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe talks tariffs at the White House
All 13 premiers made their way to Washington to fight back against Donald Trump's tariffs Wednesday, including Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s premiers were headed to the White House Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisers, as Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada will not strike first in a tariff battle with the United States.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe was one of 13 in Washington. But as he makes his trip south, people in the province are becoming fed up with the tariff talk.

Trending Now

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more on Moe’s visit and what it will mean for the province.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices