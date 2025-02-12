In Washington, David Eby says ‘further economic integration’ in U.S. on pause

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby is in Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. representatives about President Donald Trump‘s proposed tariffs.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Eby said the Canadian premiers have had some “really positive discussions” with both Democrats and Republicans.

“The common theme among all the meetings is that the elected representatives from all parties understand the importance of the relationship between the United States and Canada, the importance of all of us to understanding what the objectives are in terms of these trade discussions and tariff discussions and the need to clarify that,” Eby said.

“It’s a puzzle for all of us, and certainly it’s a puzzle for us from British Columbia to understand why the Americans would make themselves pay 25 per cent more for aluminum that they can’t get anywhere else.”

1:40 ‘Mutually assured damage’ B.C. premier to talk tariffs with U.S. lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said Canada needs to be more forceful in its approach to Trump’s tariffs, Eby said he is in support of a Team Canada approach and the two countries can work together to tackle the issues without causing economic damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“For British Columbia, the last thing we’re considering is further economic integration with the United States right now, and that’s because of the tariff threat,” Eby said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“What we’re doing is we’re diversifying markets. We’re looking for other customers, everyone from our aluminum producers to our miners, to our forestry companies or agriculture producers, our seafood sales, all of it. And that’s really unfortunate because that’s at a cost of prosperity to British Columbians and Canadians and to Americans alike.

“That’s the message we’re trying to deliver here.”