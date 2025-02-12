Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

In Washington, David Eby says ‘further economic integration’ in U.S. on pause

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier in Washington to campaign against trade tariffs'
B.C. premier in Washington to campaign against trade tariffs
B.C. Premier David Eby is in Washington, D.C., to campaign against the trade tariffs. He and other provincial leaders are meeting with U.S. lawmakers to discuss how the tariffs could impact business on both sides of the border. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby is in Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. representatives about President Donald Trump‘s proposed tariffs.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Eby said the Canadian premiers have had some “really positive discussions” with both Democrats and Republicans.

“The common theme among all the meetings is that the elected representatives from all parties understand the importance of the relationship between the United States and Canada, the importance of all of us to understanding what the objectives are in terms of these trade discussions and tariff discussions and the need to clarify that,” Eby said.

“It’s a puzzle for all of us, and certainly it’s a puzzle for us from British Columbia to understand why the Americans would make themselves pay 25 per cent more for aluminum that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Click to play video: '‘Mutually assured damage’ B.C. premier to talk tariffs with U.S. lawmakers in Washington, D.C.'
‘Mutually assured damage’ B.C. premier to talk tariffs with U.S. lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Trending Now

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said Canada needs to be more forceful in its approach to Trump’s tariffs, Eby said he is in support of a Team Canada approach and the two countries can work together to tackle the issues without causing economic damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“For British Columbia, the last thing we’re considering is further economic integration with the United States right now, and that’s because of the tariff threat,” Eby said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What we’re doing is we’re diversifying markets. We’re looking for other customers, everyone from our aluminum producers to our miners, to our forestry companies or agriculture producers, our seafood sales, all of it. And that’s really unfortunate because that’s at a cost of prosperity to British Columbians and Canadians and to Americans alike.

“That’s the message we’re trying to deliver here.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices