Fire

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish accidental blaze at St. Boniface school

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning'
‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning
RELATED: While it’s easy to procrastinate on fire safety planning, one woman who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year wants Winnipeggers to appreciate the importance of being prepared. Teagan Rasche reports – Oct 9, 2024
A St. Boniface-area school has cancelled classes Wednesday after a fire.

Winnipeg firefighters say they were alerted by a fire alarm at Marion School on Des Meurons Street shortly after 6 a.m., where they found smoke and fire inside the building. No one was inside the K-8 school at the time, and damage was contained to a single office.

According to fire crews’ investigation, the blaze appears to have been accidental, caused by an overheated electrical outlet and a portable space heater.

No one was injured in the incident, and firefighters said students’ families should watch for further information from the school.

Click to play video: 'Ecole Guyot students to return after fire'
Ecole Guyot students to return after fire
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

