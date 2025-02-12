Winnipeg firefighters extinguish accidental blaze at St. Boniface school

A St. Boniface-area school has cancelled classes Wednesday after a fire.
Winnipeg firefighters say they were alerted by a fire alarm at Marion School on Des Meurons Street shortly after 6 a.m., where they found smoke and fire inside the building. No one was inside the K-8 school at the time, and damage was contained to a single office.
According to fire crews’ investigation, the blaze appears to have been accidental, caused by an overheated electrical outlet and a portable space heater.
No one was injured in the incident, and firefighters said students’ families should watch for further information from the school.
