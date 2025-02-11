Manitoba traffic stop leads to seizure of gun, cocaine, cash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ontario men have an upcoming court date in The Pas, Man., after a traffic stop Saturday in Chemawawin.

RCMP said they were contacted by local safety officers about a suspicious video that had been spotted in the northern Manitoba community.

Police tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over as it turned onto Highway 327. Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun with a magazine, a large amount of cash and what appeared to be half a kilogram of cocaine, police said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspects, 22 and 37, both from Brampton, Ont., are facing a half-dozen charges each, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and multiple weapons offences.

Both remain in custody while RCMP continue to investigate.