Crime

Manitoba traffic stop leads to seizure of gun, cocaine, cash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 11:15 am
Contraband seized by RCMP at a traffic stop in Chemawawin, Man.
Contraband seized by RCMP at a traffic stop in Chemawawin, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Two Ontario men have an upcoming court date in The Pas, Man., after a traffic stop Saturday in Chemawawin.

RCMP said they were contacted by local safety officers about a suspicious video that had been spotted in the northern Manitoba community.

Police tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over as it turned onto Highway 327. Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun with a magazine, a large amount of cash and what appeared to be half a kilogram of cocaine, police said.

The suspects, 22 and 37, both from Brampton, Ont., are facing a half-dozen charges each, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and multiple weapons offences.

Both remain in custody while RCMP continue to investigate.

CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport
