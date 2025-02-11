Menu

Canada

‘Very nerve-wracking’: Nova Scotia charities brace for impact of U.S. tariffs

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia charities bracing for impact of Trump tariffs'
Nova Scotia charities bracing for impact of Trump tariffs
Charities in Nova Scotia are bracing for the potential impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs threat. They say Nova Scotians who are already struggling to keep up with the high cost of living will be at risk if the new taxes are introduced. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Charities in the Halifax area are worried about Donald Trump‘s plan to place a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods.

They say many people are already struggling to make ends meet amid the high cost of living, and this will only worsen the situation.

“It’s very nerve-wracking for us,” said Romaine Rhoden with Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank.

“[We have] already seen a significant shift since the start of this year in terms of demand. That means more people are coming to us for food support — specifically food support.”
Beacon House — which operates a food bank, thrift store and shelter — has also seen more people coming through its doors. Currently, it serves about 1,500 people each month, and that number keeps rising.

“If the cost of food goes up, the cost of fuel, we’re well prepared — or getting prepared — will be prepared to take care of those numbers,” said Jim Gunn, Beacon House Interfaith Society board chair.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

