‘Very nerve-wracking’: Nova Scotia charities brace for impact of U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Charities in the Halifax area are worried about Donald Trump‘s plan to place a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods.

They say many people are already struggling to make ends meet amid the high cost of living, and this will only worsen the situation.

“It’s very nerve-wracking for us,” said Romaine Rhoden with Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank.

“[We have] already seen a significant shift since the start of this year in terms of demand. That means more people are coming to us for food support — specifically food support.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beacon House — which operates a food bank, thrift store and shelter — has also seen more people coming through its doors. Currently, it serves about 1,500 people each month, and that number keeps rising.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If the cost of food goes up, the cost of fuel, we’re well prepared — or getting prepared — will be prepared to take care of those numbers,” said Jim Gunn, Beacon House Interfaith Society board chair.

For more on this story, watch the video above.