New Brunswick border town reacts to Trump’s 51st state comments

As attention intensifies on U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about Canada becoming the 51st state, residents in and around the border town of Woodstock, N.B., are taking notice.

The small town is roughly 30 minutes from Houlton, Maine, and for years, the two communities have had a tight connection.

“Growing up, we went to Houlton at least once a week,” longtime resident Norma Scott said.

Now, Woodstock residents have a front-row seat to the unfolding drama between the two countries.

Trump has reiterated comments about making Canada an American state. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated he doesn’t believe Trump is joking.

“I probably won’t be living to see it,” Scott said. “We’re doing quite well the way we are. And let the States be the way they are.”

But not everyone feels that way. Brian McHatten grew up in the area but has lived in Florida for several years.

“I’d go for it — at least New Brunswick. We’d have a little bit of a better life. Less taxes and everything else,” he said.

