Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick border town reacts to Trump’s 51st state comments

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 9:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick border town reacts to Trump’s 51st state comments'
New Brunswick border town reacts to Trump’s 51st state comments
As intention intensifies on U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state, residents in and around one New Brunswick border town are taking notice. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As attention intensifies on U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about Canada becoming the 51st state, residents in and around the border town of Woodstock, N.B., are taking notice.

The small town is roughly 30 minutes from Houlton, Maine, and for years, the two communities have had a tight connection.

“Growing up, we went to Houlton at least once a week,” longtime resident Norma Scott said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now, Woodstock residents have a front-row seat to the unfolding drama between the two countries.

Trump has reiterated comments about making Canada an American state. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated he doesn’t believe Trump is joking.

“I probably won’t be living to see it,” Scott said. “We’re doing quite well the way we are. And let the States be the way they are.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

But not everyone feels that way. Brian McHatten grew up in the area but has lived in Florida for several years.

“I’d go for it — at least New Brunswick. We’d have a little bit of a better life. Less taxes and everything else,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices