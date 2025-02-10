Menu

Entertainment

Policing Taylor Swift’s Vancouver tour leg cost nearly $1M

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 7:37 pm
1 min read
Vancouver spending up 154% during Swift concerts
We now have the hard data on just how big an impact the three Taylor Swift concerts in Vancouver had on the local economy. And it was huge. "Olympic games-like" huge. Paul Johnson has more on where most of the money was spent and who was spending it – Dec 13, 2024
Vancouver’s police chief says it cost $943,000 to police the three Taylor Swift concerts in the city, but that was much surpassed by the economic impact of her visit.

The singer finished her record-breaking 149-show Eras Tour in Vancouver with three shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at BC Place.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer says in a video posted to social media that $473,000 of the policing costs were paid by the venue, while $470,000 was paid by the department.

But Palmer says it’s important to put the numbers into context, noting that Swift played to sold-out stadiums of 60,000 fans all three nights.

Tourism organization Destination Vancouver had estimated that Swift would bring an estimated economic impact of $157 million to the city over those three days.

Palmer says the cost of holding such a major event like the Swift concerts is significant, but so is the economic impact for the city.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

