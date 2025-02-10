Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL free agency set to begin Tuesday afternoon after busy open-window period

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 4:51 pm
4 min read
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. The free-agent window has closed. Now pending CFL free agents have one last chance to talk with the teams they're under contract to. Then from 10 a.m. till noon ET on Tuesday, the players can accept any offer that’s been made to them. View image in full screen
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. The free-agent window has closed. Now pending CFL free agents have one last chance to talk with the teams they're under contract to. Then from 10 a.m. till noon ET on Tuesday, the players can accept any offer that’s been made to them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Shawn Burke is ready for CFL free agency to begin with much of the heavy lifting having already been done.

The free-agent period officially begins Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. ET but that will be somewhat anticlimactic following the CFL’s busy open-window period. Teams had from Feb. 2 until Sunday to make offers to all pending free agents.

Click to play video: 'GNM – Rob Vanstone on the Riders off-season so far'
GNM – Rob Vanstone on the Riders off-season so far

And Burke, the Ottawa Redblacks GM, was certainly active. Last week, he reportedly agreed to deals in principle with defensive backs Tre Roberson, Amari Henderson, Nafees Lyon, Robert Priester and Canadian Tunde Adeleke along with quarterback Matt Shiltz and receiver Eugene Lewis, to name a few.

Story continues below advertisement

Priester was slated to become a free agent Tuesday but signed a one-year deal with Ottawa on Monday after being released by the Toronto Argonauts.

“We definitely utilized the window to talk to guys and we feel we’re in a good place with guys to be joining our organization,” Burke said. “I expect to be busy (Tuesday), it’s more, for lack of better term, the official signing day where the contracts go out so much of our legwork is done now.

“We obviously have to go silent for a couple of days but we feel good.”

Also this off-season, Burke signed quarterback Dru Brown, receiver Justin Hardy, defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter and linebackers Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox, and others, to extensions. He also added veteran running back William Stanback (free agent) and acquired Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye and American defensive back Craig James in separate trades with Toronto.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That’s a lot for a Redblacks team that ended a four-season playoff drought in 2024 with its best regular-season record (9-8-1) since 2018 (11-7, first in East). Ottawa also boasted a CFL-best 7-1-1 home mark but its promising campaign ended with a 58-38 East Division semifinal loss to eventual-champion Toronto.

The CFL implemented the free-agent window in 2020. It was done to curb tampering while allowing potential free agents to get a clearer idea of where they stand within the marketplace.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re thankful for having it (free-agent window) because I think it’s important for both players and organizations to communicate more in depth than being placed under, ‘OK, it’s free agency at 12:01 p.m. and we’ve got to decide now,'” Burke said. “It allows you to go through your process and make more informed decisions.

“You’re not always going to be 100 per cent with your decisions … but it allows you to have more information to hopefully make a better one.”

Ottawa’s emphasis on the secondary isn’t surprising given starting cornerback Brandin Dandridge was released and all-star halfback Damon Webb reportedly reached an agreement with Calgary during the open window.

“We wanted to bring in competition and probably have more numbers there to create that competition,” Burke said.

Lewis, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver and the East Division’s outstanding player in 2022, would also fill a need for Ottawa with the retirement of American Jaelon Acklin and departure of Dominique Rhymes (released, now with Calgary). Lewis enters the ’25 season needing touchdown catches in his first two games to tie Hall of Famer Terry Evanshen’s CFL mark for consecutive matches with a TD grab (10).

The six-foot-one, 200-pound Lewis had touchdown receptions in Edmonton’s final eight contests last year, breaking the Elks’ record of seven and tying the franchise mark for consecutive contests with any type of TD. Lewis finished with 74 catches for 1,070 yards and league-best 10 TDs in 18 regular-season games.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life'
Edmonton Elks player Eugene Lewis says recent trip to Africa changed his life

One player Burke won’t be re-signing is veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. Burke and Masoli go back to their days with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-19, 2021) and Burke brought Masoli to Ottawa before the 2022 season.

However, injuries limited Masoli to just 17 appearances (eight starts) with Ottawa. The 36-year-old is slated to become a free agent Tuesday.

“I had a very tough conversation with Jeremiah because of our relationship,” Burke said. “I definitely think he wants to play still and is pursuing that, absolutely.”

The CFL free-agent window closed at noon ET on Sunday. Pending free agents then received an exclusive 48-hour negotiating period with the teams they remain under contract with.

Teams have until 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday to make an offer to their own free agents. The players will then have until noon ET to accept any proposal that’s been made to them.

Story continues below advertisement

Should a player decide against accepting any, he’ll become a free agent at 12:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday and eligible to sign with the team of his choice. All prior offers that were made will be withdrawn.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook'
DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices