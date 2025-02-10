Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in attempted abduction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in attempted abduction'
Manitoba RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in attempted abduction
RCMP in northern Manitoba are reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted child abduction.
RCMP in northern Manitoba are reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted child abduction.

The incident took place on the morning of Jan. 29 in the community of Split Lake. Police said an eight-year-old girl was walking to school, when an unknown man offered her a ride in his white van.

The girl was able to run away uninjured, and safely made it to school. After searching the area, police said they believe the suspect had left the community before the incident was reported.

The man is described as having short white hair, wearing a light grey jacket, and the vehicle — a partially dirty white van — was noticed by multiple witnesses driving past a local gas station.

Anyone with information that might help identify the suspect is asked to call RCMP at 204-778-3050 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba woman charged with parental abduction in alleged attempt to flee country'
Manitoba woman charged with parental abduction in alleged attempt to flee country
