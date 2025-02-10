Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing date for final accused in 2022 Coutts blockade to be set in two weeks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two sentenced in Lethbridge for their part in Coutts border blockade'
Two sentenced in Lethbridge for their part in Coutts border blockade
Two men have been sentenced in Lethbridge for convictions of mischief over $5,000 after taking part in the 2022 Coutts border blockade. Justin Sibbet reports – Jan 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The last outstanding case tied to the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade is likely to be wrapped up in early March with the sentencing of one of the men convicted.

Alex Van Herk, who was found guilty of mischief over $5,000 along with Marco Van Huigenbos and Gerhard (George) Janzen, fired his lawyer before he was to be sentenced last month.

Van Huigenbos was handed four months in jail while Janzen received a three-month sentence and an order to complete 100 hours of community service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Van Herk appeared in Lethbridge Court of King’s Bench on Monday (Feb. 10, 2025), represented by his new lawyer Darren Mahoney.

Court heard sentencing dates are available in early March and the matter is to come back on Feb. 24 to set the actual date.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta men get 6.5-year prison sentences for Coutts border protest'
Alberta men get 6.5-year prison sentences for Coutts border protest

The three were convicted for their part in the blockade, which tied up cross-border traffic with the United States for two weeks to protest COVID-19 pandemic rules and vaccine mandates.

 

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices