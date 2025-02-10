Menu

Sports

Valour FC home opener announced for 2025 CPL season

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 4:09 pm
1 min read
Valour FC home opener announced for 2025 CPL season - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Premier League has released its schedule of home openers for the 2025 season and Winnipeg fans of “the beautiful game” can plan to take in Valour FC hosting Halifax Wanderers FC at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 25 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Valour will kick off its seventh season in the Canadian Premier League against Pacific FC at Victoria, B.C.’s Starlight Stadium on Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m. CT.

The full CPL schedule will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Valour FC opens training camp
