Valour FC home opener announced for 2025 CPL season

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Premier League has released its schedule of home openers for the 2025 season and Winnipeg fans of “the beautiful game” can plan to take in Valour FC hosting Halifax Wanderers FC at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 25 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Valour will kick off its seventh season in the Canadian Premier League against Pacific FC at Victoria, B.C.’s Starlight Stadium on Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m. CT.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The full CPL schedule will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.