Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Conference under fire amid spending concerns

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls to cancel Zero Waste Conference amid Metro Vancouver spending criticism'
Calls to cancel Zero Waste Conference amid Metro Vancouver spending criticism
The idea of reducing wasteful spending has been a topic of conversation at Metro Vancouver for several months, so it's fitting that several critics are suggesting the organization cancel its Zero Waste Conference, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share

As Metro Vancouver examines ways it can save money, there are calls for it to cancel the 2025 Zero Waste Conference scheduled for this coming November.

The conference is focused on waste prevention, circular solutions and climate. Metro Vancouver says it will cost $360,000, not including staff hours.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim believes it should be cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West’s extended interview on Metro Vancouver overspending'
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West’s extended interview on Metro Vancouver overspending

“I support pulling out of this year’s Zero Waste Conference as a cost-saving measure so Metro Vancouver can focus on delivering core services and improving governance and accountability,” he told Global News.

Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation agrees

“Metro Vancouver should absolutely be cancelling this conference,” he said.

“For a zero-waste conference, this is already shaping up to waste a whole boatload of taxpayer cash. Metro Vancouver needs to be looking for savings right now.”

Metro Vancouver last held the event two years ago. The 2023 Zero Waste Conference cost $465,500.

Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam mayor makes Metro Vancouver reform proposal'
Port Coquitlam mayor makes Metro Vancouver reform proposal

That sum included a networking reception costing $8,078.32.

“This was not an open bar event,” the regional district told Global News.

It noted costs were covered through sponsorship, registration fees, and funding from the Metro Vancouver Regional District and Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District.

Metro Vancouver says it has already paid a $50,000 non-refundable deposit on the venue for the 2025 Zero Waste Conference, but registration hasn’t opened.

A decision on whether it will happen may come at a meeting later this month.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

