February 15 – Heart Fit Clinic

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted February 10, 2025 1:34 pm
1 min read
Heart Fit Clinic View image in full screen
Only Clinic in Canada Dedicated to Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease. Heart Fit Clinic
Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend – Saturday, February 15 at 11:00am!
There is never a bad time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!

Ever have those spicy wings and experience a bit of acid reflux, but didn’t think too much about it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Understand your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced  screening methods not found anywhere else AND proven reversal treatments!

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Call now to book your free consultation today by calling 780-733-1233 or visit heartfit.ca

