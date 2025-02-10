Manitoba government outlines funding plan for upcoming school year

See more sharing options

The Manitoba government is increasing school operating funding for the upcoming school year by 3.4 per cent — the same increase as the current year.

The province says it’s also adding $6.8 million to its $30-million school nutrition program.

As part of its funding plan, the government is also tweaking its funding formula to help schools that face declining enrolment.

Funding is to be based on the highest enrolment over a three-year period instead of the latest year.

The province has also announced plans to build a new kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school in the Transcona area of Winnipeg.

The school is to include 74 infant and preschool child care spaces.