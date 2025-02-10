Frozen pipes at east Edmonton school force students to a different location

Send this page to someone via email

As Alberta’s capital endures a February cold snap, students at a public school in Edmonton’s Kenilworth community were forced to attend classes at another school on Monday because of frozen pipes.

In an update on the Waverley School website, officials advised that because of freezing pipes that have impacted the school since Wednesday, students of the school were asked to attend Hardisty School on Monday.

Hardisty School is about a 10-minute drive north of Waverley School.

“Although some parts of the school have heat, most classrooms do not,” Waverley School officials said. “Once the heating system is thawed, we will determine timelines for repairs.

“We will keep staff and families informed as we know more.”

Edmonton was still under an extreme cold warning as of Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada warned that with the wind chill, the temperature could feel like somewhere between -40 and -45.

Waverley School officials said students who need transportation to and from Hardisty School will be picked up and dropped off daily at Waverley School.

“A shuttle will be in place for students to take to and from Waverley School before and after school. There is no cost to parents for the shuttle service,” the school said.

“Our hope is that this will help minimize disruptions to regular routines.”

To get a ride to Hardisty School in the morning, students will need to be at Waverley School by 8:20 a.m. In the afternoons, students will be dropped off at approximately 3:40 p.m. at Waverley School, and at approximately 2:35 p.m. for early dismissal on Thursdays.

Waverley School officials said kindergarten students will return at about 11:50 a.m. daily.

Waverley School officials said its students will still be in the same class with the same teacher at Hardisty, and they will follow the same schedule.

“They will have their own classroom just like they would at our school,” the ESPB said.