McGill University announces budget cuts, layoffs in response to Quebec policies

McGill University is planning cost cuts and layoffs to address a projected $45-million deficit next fiscal year, which it blames partly on new Quebec government policies.

The Montreal university says it also wants to eliminate projected deficits of $16 million and $14 million in the following two fiscal years.

The university says in a statement that it plans to suspend or downsize some activities and reduce faculty and staff through attrition and layoffs.

It is also launching a new initiative called Horizon McGill to improve administrative efficiency and program delivery.

McGill says it bears “partial responsibility” for the situation because its operating expenses are growing faster than revenues.

But it also says it has been “deeply” harmed by recent Quebec government decisions to claw back enrolment revenue and increase tuition for out-of-province students.