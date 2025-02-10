Menu

Canada

McGill University announces budget cuts, layoffs in response to Quebec policies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
McGill University is planning cost cuts and layoffs to address a projected $45-million deficit next fiscal year, which it blames partly on new Quebec government policies.

The Montreal university says it also wants to eliminate projected deficits of $16 million and $14 million in the following two fiscal years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The university says in a statement that it plans to suspend or downsize some activities and reduce faculty and staff through attrition and layoffs.

It is also launching a new initiative called Horizon McGill to improve administrative efficiency and program delivery.

McGill says it bears “partial responsibility” for the situation because its operating expenses are growing faster than revenues.

But it also says it has been “deeply” harmed by recent Quebec government decisions to claw back enrolment revenue and increase tuition for out-of-province students.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

