Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

TD Bank to exit US$15.4B stake of Charles Schwab as new CEO begins overhaul

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 10, 2025 8:29 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'TD Bank speeds up CEO replacement, slashes 41 executive salaries'
TD Bank speeds up CEO replacement, slashes 41 executive salaries
TD Bank Group announced on Friday that CEO-designate Raymond Chun would be appointed to the role on February 1st, months earlier than initially planned, and slashed the salary of 41 executives, including its outgoing chief. In December, the Canadian bank warned of a challenging 2025 and suspended its medium-term earnings forecast as it works through its anti-money laundering remediation program following a U.S. regulatory probe. Anne Gaviola has the story. – Jan 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto-Dominion Bank announced on Monday it will exit from the 10.1% stake it has in financial services firm Charles Schwab, as part of a strategic review undertaken by the Canadian lender following a landmark fine from U.S. regulators.

TD holds 184.7 million shares of Schwab’s common stock, worth roughly $15.4 billion based on its last closing price. Charles Schwab shares were last down 3.2% in premarket trading.

Canada’s second-largest bank had warned of a challenging 2025 in December and suspended its medium-term earnings forecast as it works through its anti-money laundering remediation program following a U.S. regulatory probe. TD also said it would hold a strategic review.

In October, TD became the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to violating a federal law aimed at preventing money laundering, and agreed to pay more than $3 billion in penalties to resolve the charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TD Bank fined $3B U.S. in money-laundering case'
TD Bank fined $3B U.S. in money-laundering case

The plea deal, which includes a rare imposition of an asset cap and other business limitations, was a result of multiple U.S. government investigations into what authorities described as pervasive issues.

Trending Now
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As part of our strategic review, we have been evaluating capital allocation and have made the decision to exit our Schwab investment,” TD’s newly appointed CEO Raymond Chun said.

Chun became CEO on February 1, replacing long-time chief Bharat Masrani more than two months earlier than initially planned.

TD said it plans to use C$8 billion ($5.58 billion) of the proceeds for share buybacks and invest the remainder in its businesses to boost performance and accelerate organic growth.

The bank added it will continue to manage capital prudently and strengthen its infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

TD is currently Schwab’s largest shareholder, a stake which it acquired as part of the financial services firm’s $26 billion purchase of TD Ameritrade in 2020.

Schwab in a separate statement said it has agreed to repurchase shares worth $1.5 billion from TD in a private transaction.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices