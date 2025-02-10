Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Lethbridge woman joins centenarian club

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
100th Birthday
Family, friends and Lethbridge community leaders gathered at Green Acres Foundation Sunday to celebrate a remarkable milestone – Edith Stewart’s 100th birthday.

The centenarian, who has witnessed a century of change and progress, was honored not only for her longevity but for her years of dedication to the community. Among those in attendance were the mayor and the police chief, who recognized Edith’s contributions, including 22 years of volunteer service with Meals on Wheels.

Reflecting on her journey, Edith shared words of wisdom, encouraging others to embrace life without hesitation.

“Just get out and do it instead of saying ‘I’m going to do it someday.’ Just do it.”

As the celebration unfolded amid laughter, stories and well wishes, it was clear that Edith’s impact extends far beyond her years. Her family expressed their gratitude for the legacy she has built, while the Lethbridge police chief summed up the occasion best: “When you turn 100 years old, there are no rules for you anymore.”

