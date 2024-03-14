Lethbridge celebrates newest centenarian: ‘I’ve looked forward to this for a long time’

Send this page to someone via email

Many people, as they get older, stop celebrating birthdays. Not Glen Michelson from Lethbridge, Alta., – he has happily reached the century mark.

He is currently the oldest retired member of the Lethbridge Police Service and the only officer to reach the milestone.

“I’m 100 years old. I’ve looked forward to this for a very long time,” says Michelson, surrounded by friends and family during the celebration.

“It feels great to have the family with me. They come from a long ways,” added Michelson, referring to a granddaughter who made the trek from Reno, Nevada.

“It’s absolutely amazing. He’s been talking about this for years saying he’s going to make it. And we all knew he would. So, it means so much to me to be able to come down here and see him and spend time with him,” says Heather Gazes, granddaughter of Michelson.

Bill Plomp first met Michelson in 1962. He says it’s incredible to be able to see his friend commemorate a historic event.

“He’s been in the city a long time and a lot of people know him. And he’s been a very effective policeman and an ambassador for the city as well. It’s no wonder that a lot of people showed up,” says Plomp.

The veteran has a long history of policing, joining the Lethbridge City Police Force in 1950. Following a 37-year career with RCMP and Lethbridge police he retired in 1984.

Last year Michelson was the guest of honour for the RCMP’s Musical Ride.

For now, Michelson is cherishing his time with loved ones and says he’s humbled to have lived such a long life.

“I finally made it,” added Michelson.