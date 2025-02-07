Sask. Premier Scott Moe headed to Washington for meetings on tariffs, border security

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian provincial leaders will make their way to Washington. D.C., next week for the premier’s Council of the Federation (COF) joint mission to meet with U.S. elected officials and address shared issues such as jobs, the economy and tariffs.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is going to D.C. ahead of the COF delegation to emphasize the province’s “important role” in trade, especially in the energy and food sectors.

“I think its incumbent on us as sub-national leaders to approach this with as calm and steady hands as we can,” Moe said Friday.

“The goal for myself, and I believe for all other premiers, is have a non-tariff environment. That’s how we work best together. That’s how we grow the North American economy and that’s how we ultimately create wealth in this province.”

Trade between Saskatchewan and the United States is valued at roughly $40 billion annually.

Moe said the current tariff-free border adds value for both economies, a point he intends to make clear during his trip.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada was paused earlier this week until March. He has demanded Canada get tougher on its border enforcement.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would beef up border security with new helicopters, technology and nearly 10,000 personnel. There are also plans to appoint a fentanyl czar and list cartels as terrorist organizations, Trudeau said.

Moe will also be spending his time in the U.S. capital to advocate for strong measures to secure the Canada-U.S. border.

“There is an opportunity for us to look in the mirror as Canadians and as people in the province of Saskatchewan (and ask), ‘Can we do more to keep fentanyl out of our communities?'” he said.

“There’s opportunity for us to take even more action… to remove that poison from our communities.”

Opposition leader Carla Beck spoke in Saskatoon Friday, sharing what she believes needs to take place to benefit the people of Saskatchewan.

“We can’t let out foot off the gas even if after 30 days we have another reprieve, (from tariffs),” Beck said. “At the same time, we also have to increase trade across Canada with interprovincial trade.”

The COF program will take place on Feb. 12 and will include meetings with U.S. elected representatives, business leaders and the Canada American Business Council.

As another measure against the risk of tariffs, Moe said provinces need to align their regulations to allow goods to flow more easily within Canada.

“It’s tedious work, and we need to commit to it as provinces, from coast to coast to coast,” he said.

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has said provinces should discuss the possibility of an oil pipeline running from western Canada to the Maritimes, an idea that’s faced opposition in Quebec.

Moe said he supports such pipeline projects. “(The federal government is) coming around to our way of thinking when it comes to carbon tax policy and pipeline policy, and we applaud that,” he said. “It’s better eight years late than never.”

Following the COF mission, Moe will travel to Mexico to talk with business and elected officials about exports and trade.

Trade to Mexico is now worth more than $1 billion, Moe said. “That’s new in the last few years and it’s an increasing value market for us. So, I’m going to spend some time in that market.”

According to Moe, more trips within Canada and beyond are anticipated over the next few weeks, with multiple cabinet ministers to travel abroad to promote Saskatchewan as a global supplier of food and energy.

With files from The Canadian Press’ Jeremy Simes