New Brunswick healthy food program receives federal funding

A new healthy food program is coming to New Brunswick schools.

The federal government is investing $11.2 million over the next three years to expand and enhance school food programming in the province.

While the current program only includes breakfast, a provincewide pay-what-you-can lunch program is expected in the coming years.

“This is us coming together to do the hard work, to invest in our littles, to invest in our students and our kids here in New Brunswick and across the country,” said the province’s Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds.

According to data from Statistics Canada, nearly one in four New Brunswick children come to school hungry every day.

“This (announcement) gives (parents) relief to know that their kids can go to school and get access to a universal breakfast, that their kids will be on the same footing as everyone else’s kids in New Brunswick and bring some relief to families who are struggling to find affordability,” said Premier Susan Holt.

