Winnipeg cops arrest 3 in spree of porch piracy

Three Winnipeggers were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into package thefts in the Transcona area, police say.

The incidents began last fall, when police were contacted by multiple people about porch pirates snatching deliveries from their homes.

Police launched ‘Project Thrifties’ to look into the thefts, which led them to a 35-year-old woman who investigators say they have connected to seven incidents — on Whitehall Boulevard, Kildare Avenue East, Bond Street, Day Street, Harvard Avenue, Regina Place, and Edward Avenue West.

The woman faces multiple counts of theft, failing to comply with release conditions and failing to attend court.

As a result of the investigation, two other suspects were also identified. A 47-year-old man and another 35-year-old woman have been charged with theft under $5,000,

Police said reports from the public were invaluable to the investigation, and are encouraging any additional victims to come forward.

