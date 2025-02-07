Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

‘Star animal’: Zoo says goodbye to 1st white rhinoceros born on Canadian soil

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 8:44 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New activities and animals at Zoo de Granby'
New activities and animals at Zoo de Granby
RELATED: New activities and animals at Zoo de Granby – Jun 29, 2023
A zoo in Quebec says it had to say goodbye to a 45-year-old white rhinoceros, the first one born on Canadian soil, calling her the “star animal” at the zoo.

Zoo de Granby, located just east of Montreal, announced Shaboola’s death on Wednesday.

Shaboola was the first white rhino born in Canada, at the Toronto Zoo on Oct. 13, 1979. She spent more than three decades in Toronto before being relocated to Zoo de Granby in Quebec in 2012 to keep company with KC — an energetic nine-year-old male.

“Even in Toronto, Shaboola was perceived by her keepers as a gentle and calm animal, a personality that transcended at the Zoo: many developed a deep attachment to the beautiful Shaboo,” the Quebec zoo said.

The average lifespan of a rhino is around 36 years. Shaboola was the oldest in a zoological environment in Canada and the third-oldest female in North America, the zoo said.

White rhinos are threatened with extinction in the wild, as it’s estimated there are about 10,000 of them left in the world, the zoo said, citing the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

At 45 years old, the zoo said Shaboola was classified as a geriatric animal for years and had received special care. But in the recent weeks, her overall health declined to the point where it became difficult for the animal experts to relieve her.

The zoo said it suspected that Shaboola lived with arthritis and she had been receiving pain treatments for almost a decade. She had chronic foot problems that required intervention under anesthesia, and her mobility decreased. She also had severe dental issues, chronic kidney failure and other complications in her old age.

“Regardless of her age, our priority has always been her well-being. Euthanasia is not a failure, quite the contrary: it is an essential tool among the care we can offer animals. It is also one of the most altruistic acts we can perform to prevent Shaboola from suffering further,” said Dr. Cédric Larouche, veterinarian at Zoo de Granby.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Zoo de Granby says despite Shaboola’s death, her companion KC may not be alone for long. The zoo said it had already begun the process last year to bring in two new females from an accredited American institution with a breeding recommendation.

“If all administrative procedures go smoothly, they should settle in Granby this spring. KC will not be alone for long,” the zoo said.

Click to play video: 'Poachers kill rare white rhino inside French zoo'
Poachers kill rare white rhino inside French zoo
