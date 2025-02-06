Menu

Politics

Alberta government providing Jasper $8M in property tax relief funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
A devastated neighbourhood from wildfires in west Jasper, Alta., is shown on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A devastated neighbourhood from wildfires in west Jasper, Alta., is shown on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
The Alberta government is stepping in with funding for Jasper after last summer’s devastating fires cratered the mountain town’s property tax revenues.

Alberta is providing $8 million to fund property tax relief for the Municipality of Jasper and it’s expected to fill a major hole in the town’s budget.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the wildfires have forever changed lives and hopes the extra funding provides some much-needed relief.

Click to play video: 'Jasper rebuild impasse: federal, provincial governments continue to disagree'
Jasper rebuild impasse: federal, provincial governments continue to disagree
More than $3 million will be distributed to provide tax relief for property leaseholders of residential and business properties.

Another $3 million will help the municipality cover revenue lost due to the wildfires that destroyed roughly one-third of Jasper’s homes and businesses.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says the funding is critical to the town’s ongoing recovery.

Click to play video: 'Jasper mayor reflects on devastating 2024 wildfire'
Jasper mayor reflects on devastating 2024 wildfire
© 2025 The Canadian Press

