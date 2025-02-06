Alberta government providing Jasper $8M in property tax relief funding

See more sharing options

The Alberta government is stepping in with funding for Jasper after last summer’s devastating fires cratered the mountain town’s property tax revenues.

Alberta is providing $8 million to fund property tax relief for the Municipality of Jasper and it’s expected to fill a major hole in the town’s budget.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the wildfires have forever changed lives and hopes the extra funding provides some much-needed relief.

More than $3 million will be distributed to provide tax relief for property leaseholders of residential and business properties.

Another $3 million will help the municipality cover revenue lost due to the wildfires that destroyed roughly one-third of Jasper’s homes and businesses.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says the funding is critical to the town’s ongoing recovery.