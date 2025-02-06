Alberta government providing Jasper $8M in property tax relief funding

The Alberta government is stepping in with funding for Jasper after last summer’s devastating fires cratered the mountain town’s property tax revenues.
Alberta is providing $8 million to fund property tax relief for the Municipality of Jasper and it’s expected to fill a major hole in the town’s budget.
Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the wildfires have forever changed lives and hopes the extra funding provides some much-needed relief.
More than $3 million will be distributed to provide tax relief for property leaseholders of residential and business properties.
Another $3 million will help the municipality cover revenue lost due to the wildfires that destroyed roughly one-third of Jasper’s homes and businesses.
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says the funding is critical to the town’s ongoing recovery.
