McDavid makes perfect pass in overtime as the Oilers beat the Blackhawks 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid set up Zach Hyman in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

“Three-on-three play, we’re obviously built for it,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. “We’ve got some players that would excel in that situation. Unfortunately, we were in that situation both nights, but they found a way — which is nice — but we got away with a lot of things that we’ve got to clean up.”

Hyman redirected McDavid’s pass for the power-play goal at 1:36. It was Hyman’s 19th goal and McDavid’s 49th assist of the season.

Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton won for the fifth time in seven games. Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Calvin Pickard made 29 saves.

“I think, first of all, Picks was unreal for us; he made some real big saves,” Skinner said. “Early in the game too, I think he made some real good saves. But, yeah, just sticking with it. Obviously, the PP gets one at the end there for us and we get the two points that we were after. But, yeah, it’s one of those games where we had to grind it out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers were coming off an overtime victory at St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Skinner and Draisaitl scored in the third period to help Edmonton open a 3-1 lead.

But Chicago rallied behind Ryan Donato, who matched his career high with his 16th goal at 12:12. He also picked up an assist on Alec Martinez’s tying goal with 3:44 left in regulation.

It was an impressive rally for the Blackhawks after they lost Jason Dickinson to an apparent left knee injury 4:33 into the second period.

Lukas Reichel also scored for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots.

Takeaways

Oilers: McDavid helped close it out after his team blew a two-goal lead in the third. Playing for the second straight night on the road, it was a solid result.

Blackhawks: Dickinson is one of the team’s best all-around players, so any prolonged absence for the forward would be a major blow.

Key moment

Pickard made a terrific left pad save on Pat Maroon with about 13 minutes left, preserving Edmonton’s 2-1 lead.

Key stat

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl has 14 goals and 21 assists during an 18-game point streak against Chicago.

Up next

Both teams play at home on Friday night. The Oilers host Colorado, and the Blackhawks face Nashville.