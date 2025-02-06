SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Reports: Brandon Ingram traded to Raptors

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 12:28 am
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram appears to be coming to the Toronto Raptors.

Several media reports say the New Orleans Pelicans have traded Ingram to Toronto for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round pick and a second-round pick from an undisclosed year.

The 2026 first-round pick is reportedly a top-four protected pick from Indiana that the Raptors acquired in a blockbuster deal for all-star forward Pascal Siakam last year.

ESPN was the first media outlet to report the details of the Pelicans-Raptors trade.

A six-foot-eight small forward, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans this season.

Ingram has not played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle.

Toronto acquired Brown on Jan. 17, 2024 as part of the deal with Indiana for Siakam. He’s averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season after missing time following off-season arthroscopic knee surgery.

Olynyk grew up in Toronto before moving to Kamloops as a teenager and was traded to his boyhood team by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, 2024 ahead of last season’s trade deadline. He signed a two-year extension with the Raptors on March 4 worth a reported US$26.25 million.

He also started the 2024-25 campaign injured with back issues, but has averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists so far this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

