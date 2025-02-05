Mining industry hails B.C. plan to expedite projects amid Trump tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

The Mining Association of British Columbia is welcoming news the provincial government plans to expedite a number of projects.

On Monday, the province announced plans to accelerate 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion.

“They’re being held up in some kind of administrative or regulatory or government process,” Premier David Eby said.

“We can expedite that, get those shovels in the ground. And with particular attention to more rural and remote communities.”

Tim McEwan, senior vice-president of corporate affairs at the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) hailed the move.

“The Mining Association of BC welcomes the B.C. government’s commitment to expedite four mining projects (Eskay Creek Gold + Silver, Highland Valley Copper Expansion, Red Chris Expansion, and Mount Milligan Copper and Gold),” he told Global News.

“The priority for B.C.’s mining and smelting industry is to modernize and expedite permitting and authorizations for major mine projects.”

McEwan added that B.C. has 17 critical mineral projects on the books including several that are poised to enter permitting processes within the year.

“If these projects are successfully developed, they will deliver significant benefits, including family-supporting jobs for B.C. workers, stability for resource communities, and, importantly, the opportunity to accelerate economic reconciliation with First Nations.”

But fast-tracking of mines is a concern for some.

“It seems like there is a push to deregulate,” said Mining Watch Canada’s Jamie Kneen.

“We’ve seen this already in Ontario where they’ve rolled back a lot of the requirements for closure and and some of the more critical environmental pieces. And in a way, I really hope B.C. is not going to pursue that same path.”

The province says the mining projects are advancing in consultation with First Nations and are subject to technical reviews, consultation and decisions under the Environmental Assessment Act.

The industry contributes about $18 billion in economic activity, about 30 per cent of the province’s exports, and creates more than 35,000 jobs.