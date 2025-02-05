Menu

Economy

Security will shut down wilderness area near G7 summit in Kananaskis in June

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 4:28 pm
1 min read
William Watson Lodge, located in Alberta's Kananaskis country where a huge area will be closed to the public in June 2025, as Canada hosts the G7 summit. View image in full screen
William Watson Lodge, located in Alberta's Kananaskis country where a huge area will be closed to the general public in June 2025, as Canada hosts the G7 summit. Global News
A vast swath of mountain wilderness near where G7 leaders will be meeting at Kananaskis, west of Calgary, will be shut down as officials ramp up security measures to protect the world leaders attending the event in June.

For the first time since 2002, the area will host the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada, as well as the European Union, from June 15-17.

Summit venues in Kananaskis will be locked down from June 10 to 18 with entry restricted to authorized personnel, residents and businesses, while some trails, day-use areas and local businesses will be closed.

“Access to this zone will be restricted to authorized personnel, residents, and businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019. In June 2025, Canada's new Prime Minister will host the G7 Summit in Alberta's Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019.  In June 2025, Canada’s new Prime Minister will host the G7 Summit in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The public is asked to try their best to stay away from these high security points,” said a notice on the website of the Integrated Safety and Security Group, which is coordinating security.

It’s led by the RCMP and includes the Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Conservation officers, the Canadian Armed Forces and Calgary Police.

Temporary airspace restrictions will also be in place.

The ISSG said it will increase patrols and police presence around the Kananaskis area to enhance security.

The body said “in recognition of the right to peaceful protest” there will be designated demonstration zones established to provide a safe location for individuals and groups to express their views.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

